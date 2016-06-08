Top Android Smart Tv Box in the market

Hello everyone ,

I would like to show you the best android tv box

in my idea the android tv box has became one of the best source to replace the tv

not only you can stream tv channels with tv boxes you can download lots of Games that you can play it for free

I use always the tv box for games no need to buy Play station 😀

First android tv box i have bought one year ago

Whatever you like it or not but i have to say m8s tv box one of the great tv box

the first tv box comes with 2GB Ram so it was running fast and smooth

here is Specification :

CPU: Amlogic S812 Quad core Cortex-A9r4, 2.0 GHz

GPU: Octa-core Mali-450MP GPU 600MHz

RAM: DDR3 2GB

ROM: 8GB NAND FLASH

Power Supply: 5V/2A

WiFi: WiFi 802.11b/g/n

OS: Android Kit Kat 4.4

Hardware 3D graphics acceleration

USB: USB2.0 x2

Card Reader: SD/SDHC/MMC Cards

Storage External: Support SD Card up to 32GB

HDMI Interface: Support SD/HD max. 1920x1080P Video output

Audio format: MP3/WAV/WMA/AC3/ACC/MIDI

Video format: avi, mpg, vob, rmvb, mkv, m2ts, ts and so on.

LAN: Ethernet 10/100M, standard RJ-45

HDMI: HDMI 1.4 up to 4K2K

DOLBY TrueHD and DTS HD： DOLBY TrueHD and DTS HD Bypass

Support HDMI Network Functions: Skype chatting, Picasa, Youtube, Flicker, Facebook, Online movies, etc

Ports: 2 x USB 2.0 Host, 1 x SD/MMC/SDHC card reader, 1 x SPDIF, 1 x AV port, 1 x DC Jack, 1 x HDMI

Supports three main HD formats: VC-1, H.264, MPEG-2 and many normal formats such as MPEG-1, MPEG-2, DIVX, REALMEDIA and so on.

Support infrared remote controller operation

HDD File System: FAT16/FAT32/NTFS

i found one great video on YouTube explain everything about the box



the price of the m8s in Europe from 50 Euro to 70 Euro

Check android tv box