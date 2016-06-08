Top Android Smart Tv Box in the market

Hello everyone ,
I would like to show you the best android tv box
in my idea the android tv box has became one of the best source to replace the tv
not only you can stream tv channels with tv boxes you can download lots of Games that you can play it for free
I use always the tv box for games no need to buy Play station 😀
First android tv box i have bought one year ago
M8S Android Tv Box
Whatever you like it or not but i have to say m8s tv box one of the great tv box
the first tv box comes with 2GB Ram so it was running fast and smooth
here is Specification :
CPU: Amlogic S812 Quad core Cortex-A9r4, 2.0 GHz
GPU: Octa-core Mali-450MP GPU 600MHz
RAM: DDR3 2GB
ROM: 8GB NAND FLASH
Power Supply: 5V/2A
WiFi: WiFi 802.11b/g/n
OS: Android Kit Kat 4.4
Hardware 3D graphics acceleration
USB: USB2.0 x2
Card Reader: SD/SDHC/MMC Cards
Storage External: Support SD Card up to 32GB
HDMI Interface: Support SD/HD max. 1920x1080P Video output
Audio format: MP3/WAV/WMA/AC3/ACC/MIDI
Video format: avi, mpg, vob, rmvb, mkv, m2ts, ts and so on.
LAN: Ethernet 10/100M, standard RJ-45
HDMI: HDMI 1.4 up to 4K2K
DOLBY TrueHD and DTS HD： DOLBY TrueHD and DTS HD Bypass
Support HDMI Network Functions: Skype chatting, Picasa, Youtube, Flicker, Facebook, Online movies, etc
Ports: 2 x USB 2.0 Host, 1 x SD/MMC/SDHC card reader, 1 x SPDIF, 1 x AV port, 1 x DC Jack, 1 x HDMI
Supports three main HD formats: VC-1, H.264, MPEG-2 and many normal formats such as MPEG-1, MPEG-2, DIVX, REALMEDIA and so on.
Support infrared remote controller operation
HDD File System: FAT16/FAT32/NTFS
i found one great video on YouTube explain everything about the box
the price of the m8s in Europe from 50 Euro to 70 Euro
